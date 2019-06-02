LANA HARKINS CONNEY
December 21, 1949 ˜ May 17, 2019
Lana Harkins Conney, of Vancouver, WA, died of natural causes at age 69. She was born in British Columbia and graduated from Willits High School, CA in 1968.
Lana raised two children with William McEntire (div. 1995) and had a long career at Southwest WA Health District. She attended the LDS church.
Lana is survived by her loving husband, Christian Conney; children, Corina McEntire and Denny McEntire; grandchildren, Emma, Xavier, Wren and Violet; mother, Glendean Harkins; and siblings, Rita McColgin, Karen Jackson and Don Harkins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Steven Harkins. A private Celebration of Life will be held June 22nd.
In lieu of flowers, Lana wished that memorial trees be planted (www.alivingtribute.org).
Published in The Columbian on June 2, 2019