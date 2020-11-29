LADD J. ZIEGLER
Ladd J. Ziegler, 79, of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully from natural causes Nov. 20, 2020. Born to Wesley and Darrela Ziegler (deceased) of Vancouver, where he resided his entire life. After graduating high school from Fort Vancouver, he began working for the Corps of Engineers and the Department of Forestry. Ladd joined the Marine Corps Reserves Engineer Battalion in 1963. In 1965, Ladd married the love of his life, Sharon.
Together, Ladd and Sharon blazed a trail like no other for 57 adventurous, memory-filled years. Ladd worked with Haner, Ross and Sporseen, an engineering firm in Portland before going to work with his dad in 1966. Ladd designed and built Hazel Dell Estates along with Lazy Z Mobile Home Court, both of which are still owned and operated by the family. As a business owner, Ladd opened the Lazy Z Mobile Home sales lot in Hazel Dell and eventually opened five more locations across Washington and Oregon. Ladd worked with the Evergreen School District selling them portables for classrooms which are still being used today. He sold many more portables for day care centers throughout the State of Washington. As president of NW Mobile Home Association, Ladd was a significant force in the industry. After selling the dealerships in 1998, Ladd built the Ziegler Center on Highway 99 in Hazel Dell.
Ladd was an entrepreneur and loved exploring new possibilities in work and play. He had a love of house boating on Lake Shasta, CA, snowmobiling and motorcycle riding from the cabin in the Northwoods before Mount St. Helens blew. Not being one to hold still, Ladd learned to fly his twin engine plane and enjoyed taking Kurt and his father along with countless friends fishing in Alaska, pheasant hunting in South Dakota and countless points in between. Once Ladd retired his wings, his focus became sport fishing in Mazatlan, Mexico, his second home. Ladd had been a member of Royal Oaks Country Club in Vancouver for decades.
Ladd and Sharon couldn’t have had a happier life together, watching their children get married, being there when their four grandchildren were born, and taking them on all kinds of adventures. In July 2016, Ladd and Sharon’s daughter Lori passed away at age 50. Devastated, Ladd was the pillar of strength for his family.
Now as we say goodbye to a husband, father, grandfather and friend, let us all be the pillar of strength Ladd would want each of us to be.
Ladd is survived by, in his words, his bride, Sharon Ziegler; son, Kurt Ziegler (Rhonda); grandson, Ryan Ziegler; granddaughters, Madison Below, Amanda Ziegler and Caitlin Below; great-granddaughter, Brielle Ziegler; and two step-grandsons, Jeremy Craig and Tyler Below. He was godfather to Victoria Lopez, daughter of Agustin and Angela Lopez, Mazatlan, Mexico.
