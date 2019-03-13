Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kysa Susan Foley. View Sign



KYSA SUSAN FOLEY

September 30, 2015 ˜ March 9, 2019



XKysa Susan Foley was born on September 30, 2015 and peacefully passed away, suddenly and unexpectedly, on March 9, 2019. She was 3 years old. She was the daughter of Troy and Kristina (Halme) Foley, and a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Brush Prairie.

XKysa was born in Vancouver, Washington and lived her short life at home in Battle Ground.

XOur sweet Kysa was such a loving and playful girl. She spent her days playing with her brothers and rocking her baby sister Abby. She was full of life and quick to snuggle. She was an angel in our midst.

XKysa is now an anchor in heaven, leaving behind her parents, Troy and Kristina, brothers Ethan and Levi and her sister Abby, grandparents Clifford and Charlene Foley, and Pekka and Susan Halme, along with many aunts and uncles, cousins and many Christian friends.

XFuneral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Brush Prairie, at 10:00 a.m. Viewing will be at the church on Friday evening, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Please sign her guestbook at

XKysa Susan Foley was born on September 30, 2015 and peacefully passed away, suddenly and unexpectedly, on March 9, 2019. She was 3 years old. She was the daughter of Troy and Kristina (Halme) Foley, and a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Brush Prairie.XKysa was born in Vancouver, Washington and lived her short life at home in Battle Ground.XOur sweet Kysa was such a loving and playful girl. She spent her days playing with her brothers and rocking her baby sister Abby. She was full of life and quick to snuggle. She was an angel in our midst.XKysa is now an anchor in heaven, leaving behind her parents, Troy and Kristina, brothers Ethan and Levi and her sister Abby, grandparents Clifford and Charlene Foley, and Pekka and Susan Halme, along with many aunts and uncles, cousins and many Christian friends.XFuneral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Brush Prairie, at 10:00 a.m. Viewing will be at the church on Friday evening, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Please sign her guestbook at www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close