KURT ELLIOTT ANDERSON

March 29, 1950 ˜ February 6, 2020



Kurt Elliott Anderson, 69, of Vancouver, Washington, passed away peacefully February 6, 2020, surrounded by the love of family and friends.

Kurt was born in Payson, Utah, March 29, 1950, to Francis LeRoy and Lois Anderson. The oldest of three children, Kurt remained close with his younger sisters, Kristine and Karalee, throughout his life, and cherished the time he spent with his family in Utah-his mother and father; Kristine and her husband Lynn, and their children Lincoln and Tara; Karalee and her husband Bill, and their children Andy and Jamie-whenever they were together.

In 1971, Kurt moved from Murray, Utah to Moses Lake, Washington, where he met Nancy Lee Laughery, the love of his life. The two were married in 1972 and had two children-Kasey, born in 1979 and Kevin, born in 1984. Kurt was active in his boys’ lives, coaching their youth basketball and soccer teams and encouraging them to pursue their passions in academics, sports and the arts.

Kurt’s forty-year career in the footwear industry often meant a rigorous travel schedule, but he never missed a birthday, holiday, game or performance.

Kurt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and Lewy body dementia in 2012. Throughout his fight with the diseases he retained the trademark wit, enthusiasm and kindness that endeared him to so many. Even on his roughest days, Kurt could be found in the center of a circle of laughter, spinning stories and telling jokes. It is in this way that he will be remembered by Nancy, Kasey, Kevin, and his friends and family. He was truly one of a kind, and it is with immense love that they send him off on his next great adventure.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Kurt’s friends and family for their support and to the staff at the Hampton Salmon Creek for the incredible love and care they showed Kurt during his stay.

A private celebration of Kurt’s life will be held March 14, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to OHSU’s Onward program, specifically the Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders team.

Please sign his guest book @

