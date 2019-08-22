Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Krystyna Maria Sims. View Sign Service Information Burial 12:30 PM Willamette National Cemetery Portland , OR View Map Send Flowers Obituary



KRYSTYNA MARIA SIMS

September 28, 1924 ˜ August 5, 2019



Krystyna Maria Sims passed away on Aug. 5, completing a storied journey of a life well-lived. She was nearly 95.

She lived in Vancouver, WA, for 54 years, prior to residing at The Lodge At Eagle Ridge assisted-living facility in Renton.

She was born on Sept. 28, 1924 in Nowy Sacz, Poland, to Rudolf and Ludmila Dvorak. Her father, a Polish military World War I veteran, was a dentist and mayor before he died in 1935.

Krystyna survived the Nazi occupation in Poland in World War II.

After the war, in Allied-occupied Dillingen, Germany, she was a nurse’s aide at a Polish Displaced Persons Camp. Krystyna met Deward Sims, an Army lieutenant, in Dillingen in 1945. They married in 1946. She was among the first war brides of World War II.

Krystyna, who emigrated to America in 1947, took up residence in Fort Benning, GA, as an Army wife.

In 1950, Deward shipped off overseas to fight in the Korean War, just before son Bob was born. Krystyna and her young son would not see him for nearly two years.

Krystyna became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1952.

From the time period of 1952-56, the Sims’ family lived a nomadic military life, moving five times (two bases stateside as well as three towns overseas). Daughter Karen was born in Heidelberg, Germany in 1955.

The family settled in Seattle in 1956, where Deward, now a major, became a ROTC instructor at the

Following her husband’s death in 1980, Krystyna attended classes at Clark College as a senior citizen, studying comparative religion, history, cinema, literature and writing.

She had a keen intellectual curiosity and thirst for knowledge.

Krystyna, an avid reader of news magazines and newspapers, enjoyed discussing current events, religion, literature, and arts and culture with her wide circle of friends in Vancouver, most of whom she outlived. She was beloved by them.

Krystyna did volunteer work at Vancouver Memorial Hospital and was a member of the Fort Vancouver Officers’ Wives’ Club.

She had an abiding faith in Christian teachings and was a longtime member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

In her last year Krystyna spent time looking at flowers on her patio. She also reflected on the rich memories of her life.

Krystyna was preceded in death by her mother, Ludmila Dvorak; and brother Andrew and sister-in-law Kasia Dvorak of Katowice, Poland.

She is survived by her son, Bob Sims of Federal Way; daughter, Karen Kerr (Chris) of Covington; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Krystyna will be buried beside her beloved husband Major Deward W. Sims at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR. A burial service will be held there on Aug. 26 at 12:30 p.m.

