KNE WN HUNTER



KNE WN HUNTER

August 22, 1966 ˜ December 2, 2019



Kne Hunter, a loving husband, father, brother, son, and friend to many, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 2, 2019, at his home in Woodland, WA. Kne was 53 years old.

Kne was born in Grand Rapids, MI, on Aug. 22, 1966. He spent his younger years in Lansing, MI, where he grew up in an Italian neighborhood rich with culture. His fondest memories were fishing and hunting with his Grandpa Barney. Kne went to school at Michigan State (Go Spartans!) and graduated with a business degree. At a young age, he started his own company (Carefree Foliage) and later worked at Superior Growers Supply for 11 years. Kne moved to Washington state in 2001 where he worked as vice president for Sunlight Supply for 20+ years. His boss, Craig Hargreaves, became his best friend and they enjoyed many hunting and fishing, boating adventures together as well as movies, pizza, beer, laughs, and great food.

In 2003, he met his wife, Trina Hunter, and they made their home in Woodland. He was a devoted father and mentor. He loved his children unconditionally, always giving advice and concerned about their future. He always said “Work hard, so you can play hard.”

Kne was a country music fan. He traveled all over the world, spending a lot of time in China where he met many people who over the years had become like a second family. He was a foodie and enjoyed boating, hunting, fishing, and having a beer and good conversation with friends. He enjoyed the outdoors and was happiest standing in a swamp with a duck call between his teeth, and a pup by his side.

Kne is survived by his parents, Sally and Richard Hunter; wife, Trina Hunter; children, Brittany Hunter and Dwight Hunter; future daughter-in-law, Terri Up; sister, Kyi Hunter (wife Angel D’Rossi); brother, Kam Hunter (wife Susan); niece, Samantha; and nephew, Jakob.

He was predeceased by his grandparents.

Kne will be laid to rest on Dec. 6, 2019, at Evergreen Memorial, 1101 N.E. 112th Ave. in Vancouver, WA at 12:30 p.m. All who knew him are welcome to come pay tribute to him, reminisce, grieve, and give support to his loved ones. There will be a gathering following the service at the Downtown Vancouver Hilton (2nd floor) from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m for food and beverage. Please join us to celebrate an amazing man.

Kne Hunter, a legend of the industry, quoted the term “Hydro Hoodlum” which is well known within the company and industry he worked for. He will truly be missed and ask all to continue to “Hammer Down”!

Please sign his guest book @

