Obituary



KIRK M. JUNGEL

April 17, 1959 ˜ July 7, 2019



Kirk M. Jungel, 60 years old, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on July 7th, 2019 in Chandler, AZ while on vacation. He was born April 17, 1959 in Kalamazoo, MI.

Kirk was larger than life and his heart was even bigger. He will be remembered for his deep love of family and friends. He was devoted to his daughter Tarra, his mother Lorraine and the love of his life, Heidi. He adored his three grandchildren.

Kirk was raised in Vancouver and attended Fort Vancouver High School and Mt. Hood Community College. He moved to the Phoenix, AZ area where he lived for 20 years, then returned to the Northwest 12 years ago.

Kirk was a lifelong businessman who most recently created beautiful environments in hotels and restaurants with JungelZ Furniture and Design LLC.

He inherited his passion for the outdoors and gardening from his father, George. Kirk was known for cooking, entertaining, his love of music and extraordinary sense of humor. He played high school and college football and remained an avid fan of that and many other sports.

Kirk had a generous spirit and was known to help friends and strangers alike. He would always lend a hand and will be missed by many. Kirk was charming, sensitive and so much fun. His sisters, Maria (Randy) and Wendy (Les); his step-sons, Kyle and Nic; numerous nieces and nephews and many others will always have wonderful memories and stories from him and about him.

Kirk, you lived life in high gear. Rest in peace our beloved.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 10th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Vancouver Church, 3300 NE 78th St., Vancouver, WA.

Please sign his guest book @

