KIMBERLY R. JOHNSON
April 3, 1970 ˜ January 6, 2020
Kimberly R. Johnson, 49, was a current resident of Grandbury, TX. She was a native of Vancouver, WA and graduate of Evergreen High School in 1988.
Kim is survived by her daughters, Brandie and Jessica; twin sister, Michelle; a nephew and niece, Cameron and Sarah; and one granddaughter, Mackinlee.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jan York and brother, Rick Farris, both of Vancouver, WA.
Kim’s family would like to thank those at VITAS Hospice in Fort Worth, TX for making her transition as comfortable as possible and to the University of North Texas for their continued dedication to cancer research and finding a cure.
For those that knew Kim knew she loved animals. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Southwest Washington Humane Society or to your local SPCA (www.southwesthumane.org/donate/)
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 12, 2020