Kevin West
1954 - 2020
KEVIN WEST
June 3, 1954 ˜ September 13, 2020

On Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, Kevin West, returned to his heavenly home at the age of 66.
Kevin was born June 3, 1954 in Bakersfield, CA to Don and Lois West. Kevin and his family settled in the Pacific Northwest in the late sixties where Kevin attended high school at Parkrose High School and attended college at Mount Hood Community College.
Very soon out of school, Kevin became a highly skilled graphic designer for Promotion Products Inc. and Nintendo. The exquisite tradeshow designs he created and displayed around the globe earned him the highest respect and honor from his colleagues and peers.
Kevin was a God-fearing man who loved his Savior and raised his children to do the same. He had a big heart and was ready to help wherever and however he could. He loved his family and especially delighted in his grandchildren.
Kevin’s gift to this world came in all forms of creating, not only professionally but also personally. He loved to lend his creative and organic visions to his family for weddings, parties, home design, and more. In fact, I have no doubt, Kevin is already discussing with God about the mood lighting in Heaven. He was incredibly talented. Kevin spent his last days with his partner, Laurie, planning charity events which he cared deeply about.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Don.
He is survived by his mother, his children, grandchildren, two sisters and one brother.
The family plans to have a private memorial service celebrating his life.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Sep. 16, 2020.
