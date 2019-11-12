KEVAN HOLDSWORTH
December 13, 1945 ˜ November 6, 2019
Kevan Holdsworth passed away Nov. 6, 2019, after a battle with mesothelioma. He was born Dec. 13, 1945.
He retired from the Camas paper mill after 37 years. Kevan was an avid Seattle Seahawk fan, and traveled to many away games.
He is survived by his wife, Sherrie; brother, Mike Holdsworth, of Bend, OR, and sister, Kathy Mulica, of Springdale, WA, and various other family members.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kevan’s name may be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flowers St., Phoenix, AZ 85014. Celebration of life will be held in Surprise, AZ, at a later date.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 12, 2019