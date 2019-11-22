KENT LeROY McQUIVEY
August 22, 1931 ˜ November 15, 2019
Kent LeRoy McQuivey, our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend passed away at home with his children by his side, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. He was born Aug. 22, 1931, in Salem, UT, to parents Ross Soren and Venna (Davis) McQuivey. He graduated from Cypress High School in 1949 and enlisted in the Army, becoming the youngest soldier to be promoted to sergeant in the Korean War.
Sergeant McQuivey married his high school sweetheart, Dolores Hansen on Sept. 18, 1951. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
Kent received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah in chemical engineering and was employed by Monsanto. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, but his greatest joy was cheering on his grandchildren during their sporting events. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served for 9 years in the Portland Temple.
Kent is survived by five children, Diane (Rae) Anderson, Karin Schoepke, Marianne (Dean) Barrus, Michael (Marci) McQuivey and David (Ingrid) McQuivey; 25 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren; 5 brothers and sisters, Karl McQuivey, Val McQuivey, Kay Harrison, Wayne (Camille) McQuivey, Robyn (Bob) Thomas, and brother-in-law, Paul (Billie) Hansen.
He was preceded in death by grandsons, Chance Dale and Chase David McQuivey.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. in the Ridgefield Stake Center, 21720 NE 29th Ave. on Saturday, Nov. 23. Evergreen Staples Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 22, 2019