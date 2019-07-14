Kenneth Walter Parker (1922 - 2019)
Service Information
Sunnyside Little Chapel of the Chimes Funeral & Cremation
11667 SE Stevens Road
Portland, OR
97086
(503)-505-9978
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Sunnyside Little Chapel of the Chimes Funeral & Cremation
11667 SE Stevens Road
Portland, OR 97086
Obituary
KENNETH WALTER PARKER
September 4, 1922 ˜ July 6, 2019

Kenneth Walter Parker passed away July 6th, 2019 at the age of 96 in Vancouver, WA. He was born on September 4th, 1922 in Henderson, IA.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Clara Parker, his two children, Gary Parker and Leslie (Dan) Marti; two grandsons, Clinton and Jake; and two great-grandchildren, Hudson and Lola.
A memorial service will be held at Sunnyside Little Chapel of the Chimes, 11667 SE Stevens Rd., Happy Valley, OR 97086 on July 19th, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. A reception will follow immediately after the service.
Published in The Columbian on July 14, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
