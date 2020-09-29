KENNETH ROLAND VanATTA
Kenneth Roland VanAtta passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the age of 89.
Ken was born and raised in Brush Prairie, WA and served in the United States Army. Ken worked at Vancouver paper mill until he started driving truck where he retired from SW Delivery.
Ken married Myrna Zeider and together they raised their children in La Center, WA on a farm with many animals and peach trees. Ken was dedicated to working the farm while working an outside full time job.
Ken and Myrna enjoyed having family over and hosted many family reunions and get togethers at the family farm. Later, Ken and Myrna divorced and the farm was sold. Ken met and married Pat VanAtta and they lived in Vancouver, WA until Pat passed away.
Ken will be remembered for his fun-loving personality and his love for teaching others how to do things. He enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren how to drive a tractor, feed animals, ride horses, take care of peach trees, and how to manage a farm. He also loved dogs and had a special dog named Jody who he took care of until he passed. Ken was never afraid to try new things and encouraged others to do the same.
Ken is predeceased by his parents, Ray and Martha VanAtta; sisters, Bernice VanAtta, Mildred Holmgren, Betty VanAtta, Marge Peters and Edith Sothern; son, Danny VanAtta; and second wife, Pat VanAtta.
He is survived by his sister, Carol Thomas; children, Marlene Palmer (David), David VanAtta (Virginia) and Nanci Zumstein, 11 grandkids, 17 great-grandkids, and six great-great-grandkids.
