KENNETH MARVIN DOANE

May 4, 1934 ˜ March 19, 2020



Kenneth Marvin Doane, born May 4, 1934 in Everett, WA, to Kenneth I. and Nora Doane died peacefully March 19, 2020 at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.

In life, he was a loving and caring person. He enjoyed outdoor activities, which included fishing, wilderness hunting trips and working as a surveyor on the Washington side of the Columbia River before the Astoria Bridge was built. In the late 50s, he helped build the diversion tunnel for Swift Creek Dam, one of the highest earth-filled dams in the world. His primary career, though, was in title insurance and escrow which extended to teaching Real Estate Law at Clark College, Vancouver. He was often called as an expert witness by local attorneys when cases involved Real Estate Law.

As a young adult, he was active in the Jaycees and was one of the pyrotechnicians for some of the first Fort Vancouver 4th of July events. In 1966, he was honored as Junior First Citizen of Vancouver, WA. Later, he served the community as

Early in his career, while working at the City of Vancouver’s Engineer’s Office he earned a lifetime shortwave radio operator’s license. Genealogy was a fascinating adventure which led to serving as President for half a decade of the Doane Family Association of America, Inc. He was an avid photographer and delighted in telling stories.

He was a faithful and active member and elder of First Presbyterian Church, Vancouver and served on several church and Presbytery committees. He sang in the choir, scheduled programs for Men’s SteakOut and helped run the video system.

Ken and his wife, Wilma, spent many years Volkswalking in the U.S., Canada and England. After retirement they spent winters in Arizona in their RV enjoying the wholesomeness of that lifestyle. At the Chapel in their RV Park, Ken served as Worship Leader and sang in the park’s chorus.

Ken is survived by his beloved wife, Wilma; three children, Debbie Dunn (Mike), Carol Doane, and Tim Doane; his granddaughter, Kailynn Keirstead (Andrew); and his brother, Bill Doane.

He was preceded in death by his son, David.

Due to current health matters, a memorial service will be held at a later time to honor this man of many friends. Gifts in memory of Kenneth M. Doane may be made to the nonprofit www.womanofwonder.org

Please sign his guest book @

