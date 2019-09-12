Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Leroy Leach. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM The American Legion 4607 NE St. James Rd. Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



KENNETH LEROY LEACH

November 15, 1926 ˜ September 7, 2019



Kenneth Leroy Leach, 92 , passed away Sept. 7, 2019. He was born to Theodore and Pearl Leach who had 13 children. His family lived in and attended Vancouver, WA schools and he learned acrobatic entertainment under the direction of Jim Hicks, Vancouver Schools.

During WWII, Ken was unable to join the effort due to a loss of two fingers in a shop accident. He and some friends created an acrobatic act and traveled extensively performing at a variety of venues across the country. Upon returning, he was able to serve in the Coast Guard as a Merchant Marine.

After the war, Ken resumed performing and met Frances Luperena in Puerto Rico, having four children together; Carmen Eastman, Kay Slattery, Kenneth Leach Jr. and Sheila Waterbury. He included his children in local area shows.

Later, he met and married Darlene (Tanner) Leach and added four additional children to the family; Rod Goings, Nancy Lyn Bude, Dan Tanner and Ty Tanner (deceased). They were married 53 years, adding many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to the family.

Ken retired at age 55, allowing him and Darlene time to travel, bowl, play blackjack, and hang out with their friends and family. He was perpetually good natured and genuinely loved by all who knew him. Ken always had a story for his friends and a magic trick for the grandkids, usually involving those missing fingers. He loved his life and family.

Ken is survived with love by his wife and children.

Please join us for a celebration of his life on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 3:00PM at The American Legion, 4607 NE St. James Rd., Vancouver, WA 98663.

Please sign his guest book @

Kenneth Leroy Leach, 92 , passed away Sept. 7, 2019. He was born to Theodore and Pearl Leach who had 13 children. His family lived in and attended Vancouver, WA schools and he learned acrobatic entertainment under the direction of Jim Hicks, Vancouver Schools.During WWII, Ken was unable to join the effort due to a loss of two fingers in a shop accident. He and some friends created an acrobatic act and traveled extensively performing at a variety of venues across the country. Upon returning, he was able to serve in the Coast Guard as a Merchant Marine.After the war, Ken resumed performing and met Frances Luperena in Puerto Rico, having four children together; Carmen Eastman, Kay Slattery, Kenneth Leach Jr. and Sheila Waterbury. He included his children in local area shows.Later, he met and married Darlene (Tanner) Leach and added four additional children to the family; Rod Goings, Nancy Lyn Bude, Dan Tanner and Ty Tanner (deceased). They were married 53 years, adding many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to the family.Ken retired at age 55, allowing him and Darlene time to travel, bowl, play blackjack, and hang out with their friends and family. He was perpetually good natured and genuinely loved by all who knew him. Ken always had a story for his friends and a magic trick for the grandkids, usually involving those missing fingers. He loved his life and family.Ken is survived with love by his wife and children.Please join us for a celebration of his life on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 3:00PM at The American Legion, 4607 NE St. James Rd., Vancouver, WA 98663.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Sept. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close