KENNETH LEROY LEACH
November 15, 1926 ˜ September 7, 2019
Kenneth Leroy Leach, 92 , passed away Sept. 7, 2019. He was born to Theodore and Pearl Leach who had 13 children. His family lived in and attended Vancouver, WA schools and he learned acrobatic entertainment under the direction of Jim Hicks, Vancouver Schools.
During WWII, Ken was unable to join the effort due to a loss of two fingers in a shop accident. He and some friends created an acrobatic act and traveled extensively performing at a variety of venues across the country. Upon returning, he was able to serve in the Coast Guard as a Merchant Marine.
After the war, Ken resumed performing and met Frances Luperena in Puerto Rico, having four children together; Carmen Eastman, Kay Slattery, Kenneth Leach Jr. and Sheila Waterbury. He included his children in local area shows.
Later, he met and married Darlene (Tanner) Leach and added four additional children to the family; Rod Goings, Nancy Lyn Bude, Dan Tanner and Ty Tanner (deceased). They were married 53 years, adding many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to the family.
Ken retired at age 55, allowing him and Darlene time to travel, bowl, play blackjack, and hang out with their friends and family. He was perpetually good natured and genuinely loved by all who knew him. Ken always had a story for his friends and a magic trick for the grandkids, usually involving those missing fingers. He loved his life and family.
Ken is survived with love by his wife and children.
Please join us for a celebration of his life on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 3:00PM at The American Legion, 4607 NE St. James Rd., Vancouver, WA 98663.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 12, 2019