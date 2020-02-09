Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Elwood Galbreath. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



KENNETH (KEN) ELWOOD GALBREATH

August 23, 1925 ˜ January 26, 2020



Kenneth (Ken) Elwood Galbreath, 94, passed away on Jan. 26, 2020 in Vancouver, WA with his loving wife Louise by his side. They would have celebrated 73 years on Feb. 14, 2020. Ken was born Aug. 23, 1925 to Verna and Jake Galbreath in Bonilla, SD. He, along with his mother and all of her family moved to Vancouver, WA when he was 9 years old. Ken was raised with his mom and stepfather until he left home at 15-1/2 to find his own way and was drafted into the Navy at 17 where he served for 2 years.

After the Navy, he worked for the Vancouver Plywood, Beall Pipe and Tank, Peerless and then went to Columbia Machine in 1985 where he retired in 1988. He was a Foreman the last 12 years.

After retirement, Ken and Louise traveled, cruised, enjoyed their family and loved camping. Ken loved to golf and volunteered wherever he was needed. He was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and spent many hours volunteering at Friends In Service to Humanity (FISH). At Christmas, he made over 500 wooden cradles to donate to the Salvation Army.

Ken and Louise had 4 children: Ronald-deceased (Angela), Karen Nish (Martin-deceased), Joyce Thompson (Jack) and Daniel (Mary); 5 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat., Feb. 15, 2020 at 1:00 at Club Green Meadows, 7703 NE 72nd. Ave., Vancouver, WA, with refreshments to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to honor Friends in Service to Humanity (FISH),

