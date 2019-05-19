KENNETH DONNAVON FULLER
August 13, 1948 ˜ May 14, 2019
Kenneth Donnavon Fuller, a Navy veteran, of Vancouver, WA, passed away May 14, 2019. He was born in Clinton, SC to Eleanor (Cauble) and William Fuller, Sr.
He devoted many hours volunteering at Glenwood Little League from 1982 to 1988.
His life story survives with his wife of 49 years, Darlene; his daughters, Stephanie Fuller and Kimberly (Richard) Hall, all of Vancouver, WA; and his grandchildren, Austen, Cameron, Ashlynn, Hayden and Makenna.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; and his 4 older brothers.
A memorial service will be held on Sat., June 1st, 2019 at 1p.m. at the Fuller family home.
Published in The Columbian on May 19, 2019