KENNETH DALE WRIGHT

October 30, 1938 - May 16, 2019



Kenneth Dale Wright went home to be with his Lord and Savior after suffering a massive heart attack. He was born in Baker, OR to Charles and Lena Wright.

In 1960, Kenneth Dale married the love of his life, Kathleen Payton; they had one son, Jeffrey Wright.

Kenneth Dale successfully worked as supervisor/manager in the lumber industry before starting his own business, Wrightway Landscaping in Vancouver, WA. He was well known for keeping an impeccably green lawn at all of their homes.

In Vancouver, the Wrights were members of Grace Baptist Church and 1st Baptist Church where Kenneth Dale served faithfully as a Trustee for many years. Later, after moving to Felida, they were led to New Heights Church where they continued to worship and serve.

Kenneth Dale was known for his love of competition motorcycle hill climbing (trophies lined his garage for many years). He was a member of Lake Shore Athletic Club where he made many long time friends. He was also known for his love of buying new cars!

Kenneth Dale is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kathleen; son, Jeff (Liisa) Wright; his brother, Larry (Karla) Wright; his sister, Shirley Marlene (Alan) Pettit; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Shari Lahmann.

A service will be held at New Heights West, 400 W Evergreen Blvd. in Vancouver, WA on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

