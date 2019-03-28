Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH D. KEESEE. View Sign



KENNETH D. KEESEE

October 6, 1934 ˜ March 22, 2019



Kenneth D. Keesee, 84, of Vancouver, Washington, passed on March 22, 2019 at home with family and friends at his bedside. Ken was born on October 6, 1934 in McCleary, Washington to Elmer William and Mary Alma (nee Ator) Keesee. His brother Elmer William, Jr. “Billy” was killed-in-action during the Korean War and his sister Valdeanna Rose predeceased him.

He graduated from West Valley High School in Spokane and married Jeanette Ruth Floyd on December 13, 1952 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. They were married almost 50 years at her death in 2002.

Ken and his family moved to southern California in 1955. There, he started his 38-year career with Chevron, which began in a warehouse loading tires. He eventually advanced to become a special products sales representative. Along the way, he obtained an Associates degree from Mount San Antonio College in Walnut, California. Ken transferred to Tucson in 1972 and then to the Portland, Seattle, and San Francisco areas. Ken retired in 1992 and moved to Vancouver.

Ken enjoyed woodworking: making toys, cat and dog figurines, wall clocks, and tables. With his love of animals, Ken volunteered at the Humane Society and visited local hospitals and schools with his therapy dog, Kandie.

For years he was a member of the Coachmen Caravan. Continuing to be active, he worked out with the Silver Sneakers at Lake Shore Athletic Club and volunteered at his church pantry and enjoyed his bible study group of friends for the last several years.

Ken is survived by his two children, Robert George Keesee (wife Elena) of Albany, NY and daughter, Connie Louise Au (husband Kalfred) of Amarillo, TX. Ken has three grandchildren, Scott Au, Alisa Manning, and Margarette Keesee, and three great grandchildren, Elijah Au-Reyes, Elyana Au-Reyes, and James Manning.

After his wife’s death, Ken formed a very special relationship with the late Doris “Dee” Crawford and her family. Dee’s daughter Shelly Johnson (husband Craig) and her family have remained very close to Ken and have adopted his beloved Shih Tzu, Kandie. Many friends also survive Ken, especially Darl Wheeler, Joan and George Lindsay, and his church community at Salmon Creek United Methodist.

The family expresses their gratitude to Kaiser Medical, Visiting Angels, and the many friends who comforted and supported Ken in his final days.

Memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Salmon Creek United Methodist Church followed by a burial service at 1:00 p.m. in the Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery beside his late wife.

12217 NE Highway 99

Vancouver, WA 98686

