Kenneth Brusseau (1938 - 2019)
Service Information
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA
98684
(360)-892-6060
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Obituary
KENNETH R. BRUSSEAU
September 10, 1938 ˜ December 20, 2018

Kenneth Brusseau was in Detroit Lakes Minnesota to Ernest and Lillian (Dumas) Brusseau. He passed away peacefully at home on December 20, 2018.
Ken graduated from Fort Vancouver High School, Class of 1956. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After Ken was discharged from he service, he remained with the extended family in the “Bay Area” until moving back to Vancouver in the late 1970s.
Ken owned and operated Northwest Applicators Painting Co. until his retirement. He loved being out in his shop where he could build, repair and create almost anything. He loved working on vintage cars, giving his personal changes and paint jobs.
Ken is survived by his wife Lynn Greene; his sons Darin and Brad and their mother Gloria Brusseau and grandchildren Alex and Beau; stepchildren Debbie Miller (Scott) and Mike Greene (Wendy), and three step grandchildren: Sisters Dorie Schaffner and Sherrie Gutfeld. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter and brothers Morris and Floyd (Gary).
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA.
Published in The Columbian on May 29, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force
