KENNETH BISBEE
June 19, 1953 ˜ August 24, 2019
Ken Bisbee passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019 in Clackamas, Oregon. He was born at Hamilton Air Force Base, California on June 19, 1953. He later moved to Germany with his parents and brother Tim and lived there for three years before returning to the United States. Ken graduated from North Central High School in Spokane, WA in 1971.
He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Washington State University in Elementary Education and later received his Master’s from WSU as well.
Ken married Nancy Paolo on March 23, 1983.
He spent 41 years teaching in the Ridgefield School District. Ken also directed plays and musicals for elementary-aged children, and coached the speech and debate team at RHS for 22 years and Knowledge Bowl team for 19 years. He was a proud member of the Ridgefield Lions Club.
Ken is survived by his wife, Nancy; their five children; one granddaughter; sister, Phyllis; sister-in-law, Pam; niece, Sherry; and other loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Cascades Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ridgefield Lions Club Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 1, 2019