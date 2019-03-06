|
KEN GREENFIELD
July 30, 1932 ˜ February 22, 2019
Chinook, WA resident Ken Greenfield, 86, formerly of Vancouver, WA, died in Portland, OR.
He was a Navy veteran and a retired commercial fisherman who fished locally and in Alaska.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Inez; 4 children; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held Sat., March 9, 1p.m., at Ocean Beach Presbyterian Church, 5000 N Pl., Seaview, WA.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 6, 2019