KEITH K. ABERNATHY

July 8, 1958 ˜ November 7, 2019



Keith K. Abernathy was born July 8, 1958, to Chester and Lucy Abernathy in Vancouver, WA. He grew up in Yacolt, WA. He passed away suddenly, at home in Battle Ground, WA, on Nov. 7, 2019. He was 61 years of age.

He loved people and often encouraged others to join him at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church where he was a member.

He grew up in the logging industry, and logging was his profession from age 18 until he became medically disabled at age 39. He loved hunting, fishing, and the outdoors.

He is preceded in death by his best friend and brother, Stanly Abernathy; his parents, Lucy and Chester Abernathy; brother-in-law, David Kysar; sister-in-law, Anne Thomas; niece, Irina Thomas; and nephew, Jude Gillette.

Keith is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 36 years, Helena (Vainikka) Abernathy; their children, Cariann Royall and husband, Kevin (Amboy, WA); Cassie Kysar and husband, Jesse (Amboy), Flint Abernathy and wife, Joleen (Toledo, WA); Flagan Abernathy and wife, Anna (Kalama, WA), and 10 grandbabies that he loved dearly. He is also survived by sisters, Fran Gillette and husband, Sonny; and Linda Kysar (all of Yacolt); sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Abernathy (Kalispell, MT); brothers, Mark Abernathy and wife, Becky (Kalispell), Jack Abernathy (Amboy), Lyle Abernathy and wife, Corinne (Yacolt). Along with many precious nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

The viewing will be 6:30-8 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2019. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2019. Both services will be at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, Heisson, WA. Address: 27300 NE 182nd Ave., Battle Ground, WA 98604. Laynes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

