KEITH JAMESON
June 5, 1957 ˜ December 18, 2019
Keith passed away peacefully in his home on December 18, 2019. He was born in Silverton, OR.
He married Bonnie Hart in 1977.
Keith graduated from WWU with a degree in Industrial Design. In addition to designing award-winning computer products and accessories, he worked as a piping designer in the oil refining industry for many years.
His passions were design, photography, time with his family, technology, and traveling.
Keith is survived by: daughters, Jamie Bloch and Jolie Jameson; their mother, Bonnie; granddaughters, Kennedy and Scarlette Jameson, and Natalie and Hailie Bloch.
Keith had recently retired to Vancouver, WA, and his memorial service took place in Portland, OR.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 9, 2020