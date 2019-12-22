Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Alan Dudley. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM St. John's the Evangelist Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



KEITH ALAN DUDLEY

May 13, 1933 ˜ December 8, 2019



Keith was born in Portland, Oregon and attended Vestal grade school with his lifelong friends, Pete Bauer and Ed Spencer. He graduated from Washington High and went on to graduate from University of Portland.

Keith married Ann Marie Buffum May 1953. Together, they had five children.

Keith became a CPA and worked in the Portland area. He loved the beach and fishing spending his retirement in Ocean Park, with many visits from family and friends. An annual highlight was the guys fishing trip every August. Along with fishing, Keith enjoyed playing cards, Yahtzee and daily trips to the post office with walks to the library. He was a loving Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa, and will be missed.

Keith is survived by his sister, Arlyne; children, Mark (Marjorie), Nanette (Les), Cecilia (Matt) and Kathleen (Brady); eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Paul.

Services will be December 31st, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist in Vancouver, WA.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances would be appreciated to Mercy Corps or St. Vincent de Paul.

Published in The Columbian on Dec. 22, 2019

