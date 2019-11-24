Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Frances Thompson. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 1:00 PM Parkhill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



KAY FRANCES THOMPSON

May 17, 1933 ˜ October 2, 2019



Kay Frances Wysong Thompson passed away in the early morning hours of Oct. 2, 2019, after battling dementia for many years.

She was born on May 17, 1933, in Vancouver, WA, to parents Carroll (Carl) Pierce Wysong and Leatha Marie Hunt Wysong. Leatha left the family early in Kay’s life, and Carl raised Kay and her siblings as a single father, assisted by relatives.

Kay met her future husband Matthew Ralph Thompson while playing on the streets of Monmouth, OR, as a young girl. They reconnected in high school, married Feb. 9, 1952, and had three sons, settling in Vancouver.

One of the highlights of their 50+ year partnership was a year-long trip living as nomads throughout the United States as Mat worked as a consultant for several architectural firms along the way. Kay organized the annual Timothy Lake Thompson Family Camping trip every year, and presided as the matriarch over the growing family, attending every year up to a few years before her passing.

Later in life, she devotedly cared for Mat as he battled Alzheimer’s disease until his passing. She was a wife, sister, friend, volunteer, camper, clown, but she felt her greatest accomplishment, and considered her legacy, was raising three honest, decent sons, and being an integral part in the lives of her grandchildren. Indeed, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

Kay was preceded in death by husband, Matthew; son, Douglas Bern Thompson; father, Carl; sister, Lylice Marie Wysong Addleman; and brother, Lyle Carl Wysong.

Kay is survived by her sons, Gregory Brian Thompson and wife, Kathleen, and Neal B Thompson and wife, Susan Cassady; granddaughters, Amy Elizabeth Cooke and husband Earl, Caroline Diana Thompson, and Elizabeth Greer Thompson, grandsons, Fr. Brian Douglas Thompson, and David Richard Thompson and wife, Hannah; and great-grandchildren, Kenna, Richard and Trey.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Koelsch Senior Communities of Cascade Inn and Hampton and Ashley Inn for taking such loving care of both Mat and Kay in their final years.

A short graveside service will be held at Parkhill Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. A reception will follow at son, Neal’s house.

Grandparents are treasures; be sure to tell them so.

Please sign her guest book @

Kay Frances Wysong Thompson passed away in the early morning hours of Oct. 2, 2019, after battling dementia for many years.She was born on May 17, 1933, in Vancouver, WA, to parents Carroll (Carl) Pierce Wysong and Leatha Marie Hunt Wysong. Leatha left the family early in Kay’s life, and Carl raised Kay and her siblings as a single father, assisted by relatives.Kay met her future husband Matthew Ralph Thompson while playing on the streets of Monmouth, OR, as a young girl. They reconnected in high school, married Feb. 9, 1952, and had three sons, settling in Vancouver.One of the highlights of their 50+ year partnership was a year-long trip living as nomads throughout the United States as Mat worked as a consultant for several architectural firms along the way. Kay organized the annual Timothy Lake Thompson Family Camping trip every year, and presided as the matriarch over the growing family, attending every year up to a few years before her passing.Later in life, she devotedly cared for Mat as he battled Alzheimer’s disease until his passing. She was a wife, sister, friend, volunteer, camper, clown, but she felt her greatest accomplishment, and considered her legacy, was raising three honest, decent sons, and being an integral part in the lives of her grandchildren. Indeed, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.Kay was preceded in death by husband, Matthew; son, Douglas Bern Thompson; father, Carl; sister, Lylice Marie Wysong Addleman; and brother, Lyle Carl Wysong.Kay is survived by her sons, Gregory Brian Thompson and wife, Kathleen, and Neal B Thompson and wife, Susan Cassady; granddaughters, Amy Elizabeth Cooke and husband Earl, Caroline Diana Thompson, and Elizabeth Greer Thompson, grandsons, Fr. Brian Douglas Thompson, and David Richard Thompson and wife, Hannah; and great-grandchildren, Kenna, Richard and Trey.The family would like to thank the staff at the Koelsch Senior Communities of Cascade Inn and Hampton and Ashley Inn for taking such loving care of both Mat and Kay in their final years.A short graveside service will be held at Parkhill Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. A reception will follow at son, Neal’s house.Grandparents are treasures; be sure to tell them so.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close