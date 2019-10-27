KATHY (JUNDT) ALLISON
February 2, 1951 ˜ October 3, 2019
In loving memory of our sister Kathy (Jundt) Allison. Kathy was born to Adam and Mildred Jundt on Feb. 2, 1951 in Vancouver, WA. She was relieved of her suffering from Parkinson’s on Oct. 3, 2019.
Kathy was a homemaker for many years and then went to work at Evergreen Dental to help put her kids through college. She made many friends.
Kathy is survived by her three brothers and their spouses, multiple nieces and nephews, a husband, daughter, son, and two beautiful granddaughters that she was so proud of, Taylor and Sydney. She leaves a legacy of love and family, and will forever be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Portal Cafe, 2007 East 12th St., 98661, Nov. 16, 2019, 12:30 - 4:00 Potluck.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 27, 2019