KATHRYN MARIE CLAUS
March 12, 1962 ˜ December 19, 2019
Kathy Claus passed away at her home in Battle Ground, WA on Dec. 19, 2019 after a 4-year battle with cancer. Her husband, John, her mother, Marie, family members and friends were at her side. She was born on March 12, 1962 to Marie and Dale Ingram in Portland, OR.
Kathy obtained her Doctorate in Veterinarian Medicine.
She met her future husband, John Benjamin Claus in 1994 and they were married on Aug. 1, 1998. Together, they opened Claus Paws Animal Clinic in Vancouver.
Kathy is survived by her husband and best friend, John; mother, Marie; sister, Danette (Whitney) Glass; nephew, Jordan; great-nephew, Michael; many dear friends, including her furry friends Nona, Genevieve, and Charlie. Her father, Dale, preceded her in death in 1998.
A Celebration of Life will take place at Evergreen Bible Church, 9600 Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA at 11:00 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2020.
