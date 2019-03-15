Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHLEEN ORLICH. View Sign



KATHLEEN ORLICH

April 24, 1964 ˜ March 2, 2019



XOn March 2, 2019, Kathleen passed peacefully at 2:00 p.m. in the arms of her soul mate, husband Scott Orlich. Kathleen and Scott packed a lifetime’s worth of memories into 26 short years together. Kathleen was born in Billings Montana on April 24, 1964.

XKathleen was the youngest child and was preceded in death by parents T. Patrick Cox and Nanette Cox (Nafziger), brother Thomas Cox, Lefty and Thelma Orlich and sister in law Louise. Kathleen is survived by much-loved sister, Kelli Eddy (Paul); Michael Cox (Donna Caneen), Joseph Cox (Valerie Preston), Don Orlich, and Jim Orlich (Leanne). Her nieces and nephews; Rachael and Jack Eddy, Simon and Elizabeth Cox, Erin Caneen-Cox, Ethan and Jenny Supler, Sarah Weldon (Ted), Adriane Hodder (Kevin) and her cousins, “Amigos” Carla, Paula, and Donna Desrosiers, in addition to their far reaching network of friends including those from the Moriarty Irish Open and her workmates from Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute.

XA celebration of Kathleen’s life for family and friends will be held mid-June in Missoula, Montana. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local Senior Centers or Meals on Wheels.

We will always carry your spirit, will and

determination in our hearts and minds.



