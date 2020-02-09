Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Marie Molyneux. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



KATHLEEN MARIE (ELLERTSON) MOLYNEUX

July 8, 1939 ˜ February 4, 2020



Kathleen Marie (Ellertson) Molyneux, 80, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on February 4, 2020 at the Ray Hickey Hospice House, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in Vancouver, Washington on July 8, 1939 to Homer and Marie Ellertson. Kathleen grew up in the Salmon Creek area, where she befriended many other Salmon Creek kids who became her life-long friends. She enjoyed camping trips with this group and they continue to have annual reunions. Kathleen graduated from Vancouver High School in 1957.

She married Lawrence Molyneux in 1959 and they went on to have three sons.

Kathleen’s love for children was evident throughout her life. She was a dedicated volunteer for Vancouver Public Schools and, as her sons got older, she began work at Felida Elementary School. She started her career in 1978 and retired 18 years later. The children of Felida Elementary School always held a special place in her heart.

Kathleen was a founding member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Trinity was Kathleen’s church home for her entire life and the source of many of her dearest friendships.

Kathleen is survived by her husband of 61 years, Lawrence; sons, Keith (Jonette) Molyneux, Kirk (Jill) Wait-Molyneux, and Chris (Chelinda) Molyneux; grandchildren, Kylie, Cameron, Jared, Colby, Katie, Sarah, Grayson, Eryk, and Evyn; great-grandchildren, Marley, Cedella, Ruby, and Reese; brothers, Ken Ellertson, Don Ellertson, and Rodney Ellertson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Michelle Molyneux.

A memorial service for Kathleen will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 309 W 39th Street, Vancouver, WA.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church Facilities Fund or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Please sign her guest book @

