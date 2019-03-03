|
KATHLEEN MANGUM
June 28, 1946 ˜ February 24, 2019
Kathleen Mangum, 72, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on February 24, 2019 in her home with family and friends. Kathleen Alice Clark was born on June 28, 1946 in Moline, IL to Kenneth and Winifred Clark.
She grew up in San Fernando Valley, CA where she married Brent Mangum on June 24th, 1969. Together they raised six children until Brent’s passing in 2002.
Kathleen was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Meadows Ward.
She is survived by her three brothers, Kenneth (Brenda), Francis “Buzz” (Erma) and Brian (Karen) Clark; her six children, Karen Mangum (Gregory Payne), Keith Mangum (Stephanie Quinn), Karl (Arlene) Mangum, Kory (Soozy) Mangum, Katie Carpenter and Kasey Mangum; five grandchildren, RJ (Hope), Steven (Lindsay), Carson, Carter and Kenneth; one great-grandson, Charlie; and she also leaves with the love and support of the women in her quilting group.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jeannine Singh; and husband, Brent.
At Kathleen’s request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be sent to: Kaiser Hospice Care Program, 2701 NW Vaughn St., Ste. 140, Portland, OR 97210-5398.
Arrangements have been made through Hamilton-Mylan Funeral Home, Vancouver, WA.
Hamilton-Mylan Funeral Home, Inc. - Vancouver
302 W. 11th Street
Vancouver, WA 98660
360-694-2537
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 3, 2019