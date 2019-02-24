Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Marie "Kate" Killip. View Sign



KATHERINE MARIE KILLIP

December 10, 1920 ˜ February 14, 2019



Katherine Marie Killip went to be with her Savior on Feb. 14, 2019. She was born Dec. 20, 1920 in Fenville, MI to Charles and Elizabeth Lofdahl. Kate had five brothers and sisters who all preceded her in death. She contracted polio at age 8 which affected one of her legs. The March of Dimes funds paid to have her leg straightened when she was 18.

Kate met her husband to be when she worked in the USO and married Leonard Killip in 1946. She became an army wife and lived in the interior of Panama for two and a half years and then later in the Canal Zone with her husband and two children.

Kate wrote poetry, read stories on the radio and worked at Liberty Mutual and the National Lock factory when many men were fighting in WWII.

She raised two children, Cynthia and Bradley. Brad was a Clark County Sheriff Corrections officer, who preceded her in death and Cynthia, an Elementary School teacher.

Kate was receptionist and bookkeeper for Schell School of Dance for 19 Years.

She helped sponsor foster children in other countries for 44 years through Plan International Foster Child. She was a frequent donor to Babies in Need.

Kate had a good sense of humor, an extreme dislike for politics and had an abiding faith. She was well known for her baking skills and plates of Christmas cookies or loaves of bread. She was loved by many and will be missed.

Kate’s memorial service will be Saturday, March 9th at 3:00 at the Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel.

