KATHERINE LEE ROSTAD
March 17, 1954 ˜ July 18, 2020
Katherine Lee Rostad, born March 17, 1954, died of cancer on July 18, 2020, at the age of 66.
She was married to Bjarne Rostad for 42 years. She was daughter of Oral and Thelma Thompson, sister of Charlie Thompson, Mother of Laura Warmuth, Lisa Nortrup, and Rebecca Rostad Kluth, and Grandmother of Grace Rostad, Luke Warmuth, and Patience Nortrup. We will all remember her, for the kind, caring, thoughtful, beautiful person she was.
Her final resting place will be Grays River Grange Cemetery, in Grays River, Washington.
