Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katharina E. "Kathy" Winter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



KATHARINA ”KATHY” E.

(WEINGARTNER) WINTER

June 21, 1930 ˜ July 29, 2019



Katharina “Kathy” Elisabeth (Weingartner) Winter passed away at the age of 89 on Monday, July 29th, 2019 in Woodland, WA with her family at her side. She was born on June 21, 1930 in Mainz, Germany to Karl and Maria Friederike Sophie (Sulzer) Weingartner.

Kathy attended school in Germany where she worked on a farm during and after the war. Later she moved to England where she worked as a nanny and then back to Germany where she worked at the BX on Wiesbaden Air Base. During that time she met her husband Karl Winter. Kathy and Karl moved to the US where they started a family and she continued to help her husband with his construction business

Kathy is survived by her husband, Karl, of 60 years; daughter, Karen (Robert) Holcomb; sons, John Winter and Karl “Michael” (Anne) Winter; grandchildren, Erik (Xenia) Winter, Michaela Holcomb and Aaron (Amanda) Holcomb; great-grandchildren, Jacob Winter, Kaylee Winter, Emberly Holcomb and Emma Winter; and her sisters, Else, Gisela and Helga.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Sophie; and her siblings, Eduard, Friedrich, Annelise and Wilfriede.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the home of her daughter in Vancouver, WA.

Please sign her guest book @

Katharina “Kathy” Elisabeth (Weingartner) Winter passed away at the age of 89 on Monday, July 29th, 2019 in Woodland, WA with her family at her side. She was born on June 21, 1930 in Mainz, Germany to Karl and Maria Friederike Sophie (Sulzer) Weingartner.Kathy attended school in Germany where she worked on a farm during and after the war. Later she moved to England where she worked as a nanny and then back to Germany where she worked at the BX on Wiesbaden Air Base. During that time she met her husband Karl Winter. Kathy and Karl moved to the US where they started a family and she continued to help her husband with his construction businessKathy is survived by her husband, Karl, of 60 years; daughter, Karen (Robert) Holcomb; sons, John Winter and Karl “Michael” (Anne) Winter; grandchildren, Erik (Xenia) Winter, Michaela Holcomb and Aaron (Amanda) Holcomb; great-grandchildren, Jacob Winter, Kaylee Winter, Emberly Holcomb and Emma Winter; and her sisters, Else, Gisela and Helga.She was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Sophie; and her siblings, Eduard, Friedrich, Annelise and Wilfriede.A Celebration of Life will be held on August 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the home of her daughter in Vancouver, WA.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close