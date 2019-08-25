KATHARINA ”KATHY” E.
(WEINGARTNER) WINTER
June 21, 1930 ˜ July 29, 2019
Katharina “Kathy” Elisabeth (Weingartner) Winter passed away at the age of 89 on Monday, July 29th, 2019 in Woodland, WA with her family at her side. She was born on June 21, 1930 in Mainz, Germany to Karl and Maria Friederike Sophie (Sulzer) Weingartner.
Kathy attended school in Germany where she worked on a farm during and after the war. Later she moved to England where she worked as a nanny and then back to Germany where she worked at the BX on Wiesbaden Air Base. During that time she met her husband Karl Winter. Kathy and Karl moved to the US where they started a family and she continued to help her husband with his construction business
Kathy is survived by her husband, Karl, of 60 years; daughter, Karen (Robert) Holcomb; sons, John Winter and Karl “Michael” (Anne) Winter; grandchildren, Erik (Xenia) Winter, Michaela Holcomb and Aaron (Amanda) Holcomb; great-grandchildren, Jacob Winter, Kaylee Winter, Emberly Holcomb and Emma Winter; and her sisters, Else, Gisela and Helga.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Sophie; and her siblings, Eduard, Friedrich, Annelise and Wilfriede.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the home of her daughter in Vancouver, WA.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 25, 2019