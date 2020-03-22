KARSTEIN JOHN BERG
March 16, 1934 ˜ March 16, 2020
Karstein John Berg of Vancouver, WA, passed away on March 16, 2020, his 86th birthday. He was born in Menomonie, WI to Johannes and Florence Berg and graduated from Fort Vancouver High School in 1952.
He worked in the smelter at Alcoa.
Karstein enjoyed wood working, gardening, fishing and knitting. If anyone was in need, he stepped up to help.
He was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Karstein is survived by his sister, Sylvia; brother, Roger; sons, Tim (Vallia), Clint (Sukie) and Brian (Mary); daughter, Debbie; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Les Wozny; and his wife, Ellen Berg.
A private service was held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens earlier this week.
Special thanks to everyone that visited him in Memory Care and showed they cared.
Donations may be made to any dementia and Alzheimer research foundations.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 22, 2020