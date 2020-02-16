KARL ANDREW LARSON
February 2, 1955 ˜ January 26, 2020
Karl Andrew Larson passed away on January 26, 2020, in Bellingham, WA. Born in Spokane, Washington, to Gordon R. (deceased) and E. Charlene (Kingsbury) Larson, he grew up in the Davenport and Seattle areas, and was living in Lynden, Washington.
Karl is survived by his wife, Debbie (O’Mera); his children, Andrew (Andrea), Ali Richards (Jason), Amanda Kelley (Chris); as well as his grandchildren, Henry, Kyla, Sophia, Coby, and William. He also leaves behind his mother, Charlene; sister, Karin Whipple; and brother, Randy; and other extended family members including nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held at the Northwest Fair Grounds, Farm Pavilion, 1775 Front Street, Lynden, WA 98264, on February 29, 2020, at 2p.m. Please join us for light refreshments immediately following the Memorial.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 16, 2020