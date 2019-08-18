Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Suzanne Schmidt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



KAREN SUZANNE SCHMIDT

March 27, 1951 ˜ July 31, 2019



Karen Suzanne (Kangas) Schmidt, 68, of Vancouver, WA, passed away July 31, 2019. She was born in Myrtle Point, OR, March 27, 1951, to George and Dorothy Kangas. Karen graduated from Columbia River High School in 1969 and married David Schmidt on March 4, 1972.

She went on to work for the Veterans Administration Medical Hospital, retiring in 2011.

Karen enjoyed raising their two children, Christopher and Stacey, spending summers camping on the Oregon Coast, attending Seattle Mariners games, bowling, reading, playing bunco, and watching her kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events.

Karen is survived by her husband, David; her children, Christopher Schmidt and Stacey Roberts (Dave); brothers, Rick Kangas and Robin Kangas; and two grandchildren, Brooke Roberts and Spencer Roberts.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Dorothy; and grandson, Colin Roberts.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sun., Aug. 25, 2019 at the Water Resources Education Center, noon-3p.m.

The family suggests remembrances be made to the Washington State Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association or the SUDC Foundation.

