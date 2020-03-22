KAREN L. LUNDE
March 24, 1951 ˜ March 3, 2020
Karen Lunde, 68, passed away at the VA Medical Center in Boise, ID. She was born in Vancouver, WA to Walter and Dolores Lunde.
Karen served as a Chief Warrant Officer in the U.S. Army.
She assisted many families concerning care of their family members under distressing life conditions.
Because of her love of animals, Karen saved and rescued many distressed pets in her life.
Karen is survived by her brother, Dale Lunde of Vancouver; and her husband, Clifford Minnich of Boise.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Her cremated remains will be dispersed at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 22, 2020