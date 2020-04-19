Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Lee Scheidel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



KAREN LEE SCHEIDEL

September 2, 1946 ˜ April 5, 2020



Karen Lee Scheidel, 73, of Vancouver, WA, died Sunday, April 5th, 2020. She was born in Wichita, KS on September 2nd, 1946 to Joan and George Martin. Karen passed away after a twenty-year battle with Alzheimer's. Before she became sick, she spent her time gardening, reading, and doing the Sunday New York Times Cross Word Puzzle, in pen. She was a master quilter, with an amazing talent for decorating and crafts.

Karen was a strong women who raised her children to believe in getting a job done, and done right. While raising her children, she never missed an event, and worked hard to instill a belief in right and wrong. She was known for creating amazing dinner parties in her youth and block parties that brought everyone together. Karen once created a miniature golf course for a fourth of July block party out of a vacant lot next to the family home. She was creative, handy, and brilliant before Alzheimer's took her away.

Karen will be incredibly missed, but her family is at peace knowing she has finally passed on to a place where she is released from the torment she has endured and can join her husband at last.

Karen is survived by her children, Curtis (Angie) Scheidel, Sara (Rim) Eltinge and Noah (Lacey) Scheidel; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Sheryl Zabasky.

She was preceded in death by both her parents; brother; and her husband of 51 years, Frank Scheidel.

Her family would like to give thoughts and prayers to anyone and their family who is dealing with the awful disease of Alzheimer's.

Please sign her guest book @

Karen Lee Scheidel, 73, of Vancouver, WA, died Sunday, April 5th, 2020. She was born in Wichita, KS on September 2nd, 1946 to Joan and George Martin. Karen passed away after a twenty-year battle with Alzheimer's. Before she became sick, she spent her time gardening, reading, and doing the Sunday New York Times Cross Word Puzzle, in pen. She was a master quilter, with an amazing talent for decorating and crafts.Karen was a strong women who raised her children to believe in getting a job done, and done right. While raising her children, she never missed an event, and worked hard to instill a belief in right and wrong. She was known for creating amazing dinner parties in her youth and block parties that brought everyone together. Karen once created a miniature golf course for a fourth of July block party out of a vacant lot next to the family home. She was creative, handy, and brilliant before Alzheimer's took her away.Karen will be incredibly missed, but her family is at peace knowing she has finally passed on to a place where she is released from the torment she has endured and can join her husband at last.Karen is survived by her children, Curtis (Angie) Scheidel, Sara (Rim) Eltinge and Noah (Lacey) Scheidel; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Sheryl Zabasky.She was preceded in death by both her parents; brother; and her husband of 51 years, Frank Scheidel.Her family would like to give thoughts and prayers to anyone and their family who is dealing with the awful disease of Alzheimer's.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close