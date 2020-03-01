KAREN G. BROWN
March 12, 1958 ˜ February 7, 2020
˜In Loving Memory Of ˜
Karen G. Brown of LaCenter, WA, passed away Feb. 7, 2020. She was born in Inglewood, CA.
Karen was a proud member of the United States Army serving as a combat nurse and being stationed at the very prestigious Presidio Army Base in the Bay area of California.
She spent her life serving others, from funeral services to volunteering for veterans’ groups to taking care of needy individuals as a home care provider. Karen always put other people before herself.
Karen is survived by her husband, Eric; and son, Johnathan Dennis and his wife, Jessica.
Karen’s service will be held Mon., March 9th starting at 12:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at Vancouver Funeral Chapel. Procession behind the Patriot Riders will begin at approximately 1:15 and inurnment at Willamette National Cemetery with military honors from 2:00 to 2:30p.m.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 1, 2020