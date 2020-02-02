Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Diane Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



KAREN DIANE ANDERSON

December 20, 1966 ˜ December 14, 2019



Our beautiful loving mother, wife and sister, Karen Diane Anderson, of Vancouver, WA, was received into heaven on the afternoon of December 14th, 2019. She passed away unexpectedly at age 52 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver, WA, following a cerebral hemorrhage. Karen, a descendant of 1844 (Neal) and 1846 (Ames) Oregon Trail pioneer families, was born December 20, 1966 in Portland, OR to Cliff and Lois Jones, the youngest of 5 children, exactly 20 years to the day as older brother Ron. She was raised in S.W. Portland (Maplewood), moving to Vancouver and residing there the last 25 plus years.

Sweet, kind, spiritual, true lover of nature, flowers, gardening and all animals, Karen could often be found happily working in her garden tending the climbing vines and little fruit trees.

Karen was a wonderful mother, especially proud of her three children. We are heartbroken with her loss but know we will meet again.

Karen is survived by her husband, Cary; sons, Tyler and Aaron; daughter, Katie Anderson; brothers, Ron (Vangie), all of Vancouver and Steve Jones of Portland; sister, Connie (Tom) Derry of Molalla, OR; brother-in-law, Lance Anderson of Tillamook, OR; mother-in-law, Janet Jerome of Tigard, OR; 2 nieces, I nephew and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Donna.

A Celebration of Life to honor Karen will be held later when the weather warms and the birds are singing.

