Karen Dee Gosney
1955 - 2020
KAREN DEE (GREEN) GOSNEY
December 17, 1955 ˜ July 17, 2020

Karen, 64, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020 in Vancouver, WA.
Karen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Green; mother, Joyce Azure; and sisters, Teresa Ann and Deborah Lynn.
Karen is survived by her husband of 46 years, Reuben Gosney; daughter, Jennifer Gosney-Winter; son, Joshua Gosney; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that she loved very much.
A private celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Aug. 14, 2020.
