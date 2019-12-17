Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julio Gutierrez Paredes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JULIO GUTIERREZ PAREDES

December 20, 1971 ˜ October 20, 2019



Julio Gutierrez Paredes was born on Dec. 20, 1971 to Alfredo Gutierrez Aragon and Sofia Paredes Serrano in Mexico City, Mexico. He passed away in Vancouver, WA on Oct. 20, 2019 at the age of 47.

Julio loved his job as a custodian at the Vancouver School District and the people there who gave him so much love and support.

He was a Catholic who loved his family deeply and spending time with his family and friends.

Julio is survived by his parents; his siblings, Maria, Alfredo, Javier and Rosa; his wife, Kate and her family.

He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Joyce Wiese; brother-in-law, Bill Wiese; uncles-in-law, Robert Carter, Gene Liggett; and other Wiese family members.

A funeral Mass will be held on Mon., Dec. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, 8701 NE 119th St., Vancouver, WA 98662, with a rosary said in Spanish prior to the service at 10:15 a.m.

Published in The Columbian on Dec. 17, 2019

