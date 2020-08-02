JULIE ANN (CYRUS) WATROUS
July 8, 1952 ˜ July 11, 2020
Julie Ann (Cyrus) Watrous, 68, passed away in Battle Ground, WA with her family by her side on July 11, 2020 after a long fight with illness.
Julie was born in Oregon City, OR, as the second child of Bill and Peggy Cyrus. She graduated from Camas High School in 1970 and attended Washington State University in Pullman. There she met Steve Watrous and the two married in 1972.
In 1982, Julie and Steve founded Garonaire, Inc., a Clark County heating and air conditioning business, which they operated until retiring in 2014.
Julie held a special place in her heart for her family, Washington State University and the Portland Winterhawks. She enjoyed many Jimmy Buffett concerts with her friends and family. Family trips often included Cougar football both in Pullman and at various bowl games. For a number of years, Julie was a season ticket holder for the Portland Winterhawks until her illness prevented her attendance.
Long Beach, WA, held a special place in her heart as the family cabin was an important gathering spot where she was surrounded by her family and friends. Julie thoroughly enjoyed digging for razor clams, followed by evening drives on the beach searching for treasures.
Julie is survived by her husband of 47 years, Steve Watrous; daughter, Brianne Watrous-Klick (Ben); and granddaughter, Braylie.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Cyrus; mother, Peggy Cyrus; and brother, Mike Cyrus.
