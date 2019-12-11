Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julianne Marie Carty. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Staples Funeral Chapel 3414 NE 52nd Street, Suite 101 Vancouver , WA 98661 (360)-693-3649 Memorial service 1:00 PM St. Mary’s Catholic Church Ridgefield , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



JULIANNE MARIE CARTY

November 3, 1952 ˜ November 29, 2019



Julianne Carty was born in Rathfarnham, Dublin, Ireland on Nov. 3, 1952. She was the second oldest of 12 children born to Patrick Finn and Anna May Carty. She enjoyed her simple life in Ireland.

When she was 10 years old, she was adopted by her extended family in Woodland, WA. She attended Woodland schools and graduated from Woodland High School in 1971. She attended Clark College and the University of Portland where she studied early childhood education.

Julianne worked for several Vancouver area law firms, and found working as a legal assistant and bookkeeper a rewarding career. She was a talented cook, seamstress, quilter, gardener, dancer and craftsperson.

She married her husband, Kevin Brown, on May 9, 1981. They have two sons, Brendan Scott Brown and Derek Patrick Brown. Julianne was blessed with one granddaughter, Mackenzie Leanne Brown.

Keeping Irish culture alive in the Portland area was dear to her heart. Julianne was involved in many Irish cultural activities, including the Tir Eoghain Ceili Dancers and the All Ireland Cultural Society. She had many friends in the club and was a regular at social events.

Julianne had a lifelong passion for animals and all living things. Her skill at keeping her pets alive beyond their normal life expectancy was legendary.

Julianne is loved by her many family members and friends and will be long remembered for her loving care and happy, upbeat disposition.

A memorial service will be held Dec. 18, 2019, 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Ridgefield, WA.

Please sign her guest book @

Julianne Carty was born in Rathfarnham, Dublin, Ireland on Nov. 3, 1952. She was the second oldest of 12 children born to Patrick Finn and Anna May Carty. She enjoyed her simple life in Ireland.When she was 10 years old, she was adopted by her extended family in Woodland, WA. She attended Woodland schools and graduated from Woodland High School in 1971. She attended Clark College and the University of Portland where she studied early childhood education.Julianne worked for several Vancouver area law firms, and found working as a legal assistant and bookkeeper a rewarding career. She was a talented cook, seamstress, quilter, gardener, dancer and craftsperson.She married her husband, Kevin Brown, on May 9, 1981. They have two sons, Brendan Scott Brown and Derek Patrick Brown. Julianne was blessed with one granddaughter, Mackenzie Leanne Brown.Keeping Irish culture alive in the Portland area was dear to her heart. Julianne was involved in many Irish cultural activities, including the Tir Eoghain Ceili Dancers and the All Ireland Cultural Society. She had many friends in the club and was a regular at social events.Julianne had a lifelong passion for animals and all living things. Her skill at keeping her pets alive beyond their normal life expectancy was legendary.Julianne is loved by her many family members and friends and will be long remembered for her loving care and happy, upbeat disposition.A memorial service will be held Dec. 18, 2019, 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Ridgefield, WA.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close