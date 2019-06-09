JULIAN AMAYA
September 16, 1928 ˜ April 8, 2019
Julian Amaya, 90, of Vancouver, WA joined our Lord in Heaven on the 8th day of April 2019.
Julian was born in Pueblo, CO to Dolores Torres Amaya and Josefina Rosario Ballejos on September 16, 1928. He attended Centennial High School in Pueblo, CO, then went on to earn a Bachelors of Science and Masters of Science at Pueblo Jr. College and Pacific University.
Julian met the girl of his dreams, Jeanie, at the Tip Top Café in Forest Grove, Oregon, whom he married on May 31, 1952.
Julian had a passion for sports - particularly tennis and basketball. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, endless charisma, and his kind and compassionate heart.
Julian had a long and distinguished career as an educator and coach. He was inducted into the Grant Athletic Hall of Fame and the Hall of Fame of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletes.
Julian was a Major of the U.S. Marine Corps (Retired) and was an Associate of the Sisters of St. Mary of Oregon.
He will be forever missed by his wife, Jeanie Amaya; his children, Marc Amaya, Renae Amaya-Jolly, Dawn Westover and Jodi Amaya-LeMasters; his multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and countless other family members and friends who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George, Lou, Dave, Jim and John; and his grandson, Trenton Westover.
Funeral services will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Camas, WA on Friday, June 14, 2019 at noon.
Straub’s Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Relief Services, https://support.crs.org in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Columbian on June 9, 2019