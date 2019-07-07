Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Raye Sheehan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JULIA RAYE SHEEHAN

August 2, 1950 ˜ June 11, 2019



Julia Sheehan, 68, died unexpectedly on June 11, 2019 from respiratory distress. She was born in Vancouver, WA and grew up in Lake Oswego, OR where she graduated from Lake Oswego High School in 1968.

Julia attended Western Oregon University before leaving to marry and raise a family. In 1987, she finished her degree, graduating Summa Cum Laude from the first graduating class of the Washington State University Vancouver campus.

Her BS in Social Services tight in hand, Julia dedicated her career to helping others. She quickly found a job at Urban League of Portland, before settling in for a 20-year career with Multnomah County Social Services. During her tenure, she worked with high-risk youth at the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Facility, provided resources for disadvantaged families in North Portland schools, and provided low income seniors assistance with energy crisis’, weatherization and energy-related home repairs.

After retiring in 2011, Julia became a respite foster parent and cared for infants on the weekends.

Her greatest joys in life were her three beloved grandchildren and her rambunctious cat, Moses. She enjoyed her ‘me time’ and morning coffee on her balcony overlooking the Columbia River.

Julia is survived by her daughter, Christina Wall; son-in-law, Max Wall; son, Garen Sigler; daughter-in-law, Barbara Sigler; three beloved grandchildren; as well as her brothers, Robert Sheehan, Michael Sheehan, Patrick Sheehan and Alan Briese.

A Remembrance Brunch will be held Sat., July 27th, from 11:30a.m.-1:30p.m. at The Red Lion on the River Jantzen Beach, 909 N. Hayden Island Dr., Portland, OR 97217.

Julia had a deep love of animals and adopted several cats over the years from the Oregon Humane Society. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Oregon Humane Society.





