JULIA LEE NORTON
June 12, 1945 ˜ August 7, 2020
Julia Lee Norton passed away quietly surrounded by family and love on Aug. 7, 2020 in Vancouver, WA at the age of 75. She was born June 12, 1945 to Ted and Mildred Wright in Seattle, WA.
Later she became a big sister to her twin sisters, Beth and Bonnie. She graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School in Vancouver in 1963 with high honors and married her junior high sweetheart, LeRoy Bohna in 1965.
She raised her sons, Mike and Tim Bohna in Brush Prairie, WA and also went on a family adventure to Dutch Harbor, AK in 1978. There she remained until 1985 working as a bookkeeper for a seafood company.
Julia met and married the love of her life, Robert Norton in 1983. After he retired, they moved back to Brush Prairie where she lived until 2019 when she then moved to Battle Ground, WA until her death.
Julia (Julie) has worked as a bookkeeper/accountant/secretary for many different companies, including the Clark County Planning Commission, VA Hospital, Benchmarks and the “B” Mart, all located in Clark County, as well as Sea Alaska Seafoods, Unalaska Public Health Office and the Unisea Inn (Universal Seafoods), all while she resided in Alaska.
Julie had a wide variety of interests and hobbies including spending time with her family and friends, traveling in the US and abroad, reading, bird watching, the arts, music (she was an accomplished pianist), sewing, gardening and flowers (unfortunately the deer ate a large portion of her hard work), doing crossword puzzles and learning in general. She portrayed Mrs. Julia Grant for the Fort Vancouver Historical Society for many years (those Julias stick together!). She got her associates degree from Clark College in 1993. She was also a Cub Scout Den Mother, bless her heart. She was a very loving and wonderful mother to her two boys as well as a loving and caring wife.
She is survived by her two sons, Mike Bohna (Lizzeth) of Amboy, WA and Tim Bohna (Jennibeth) of Yacolt, WA. Her sisters, Beth Woodward and Bonnie Steenblock (Marlin) both of Vancouver. She has five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren with a third on the way!
She was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Robert Norton; mother, Mildred Wright Burnett; father, Ted Wright; stepfather, Lowell Burnett; and niece, Christie Edington.
Her memorial service will be held Aug. 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Unfortunately, due to the current global pandemic, it will only be for immediate family members. However, it will be available to be viewed online live and accessible through Evergreen Memorial Garden’s website for 90 days after the service. Please contact her son, Mike Bohna for details.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to PeaceHealth Hospice, 5400 MacArther Blvd., Vancouver WA 98661 or to the Humane Society of SW WA, 1100 NE 192nd Ave., Vancouver, WA 98684.
Julie was a warm, kind and generous soul that will be sorely missed by all that knew her.
