JULIA D. MCCULLOUGH
November 30, 1956 ˜ June 24, 2019
Julia D. McCullough, 62, passed away in her home June 24, 2019. She was a resident of Vancouver, WA. We are sad to have lost such a beautiful person and yet are comforted by knowing she is in the hands of our Heavenly Father. May you rest in Heavenly Peace, our sweet. The loves of her life were her children and grandchildren.
Julia was also very dedicated to her work at Catholic Community Services and had developed close relationships with those she worked with.
She is survived by her daughters, Chastity Jensen and Rachel Rolph; grandchildren, Ronnie, Courtney, Haley, Jaidynn, Future and Jurnii; siblings, Lloyd A. McCullough Jr. (Cindy) and Nellie McCullough-Witt (Craig).
Julia was preceded in death by her parents, sister, and nephew.
Celebration of Life services to be held at 1:00 PM, July 13, 2019 at Living Hope Church, 2711 NE Andresen Rd., Vancouver, WA 98661.
Published in The Columbian on July 2, 2019