Judy Elaine Sanders, 77, passed away Sept. 3, 2019. She was born in Omaha, NE, then spent many years in Oregon before moving to Longview, WA.Judy was a devoted partner to her spouse of 27 years, Jesus "Jesse" Vilante. She was a fun loving spirit who enjoyed the beach, flowers, jewelry and all the other pretty things in life. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a warm caring heart.Judy is survived by her spouse, Jesse Vilante; her children: Scott Brenden, Cynthia (Cindy) Brenden and Ann Rivers; her grandchildren: Kahla, April and Skye; her great-grandchildren: Lillyanna "Lilly", Anabella "Bella", Leum, Marcus and Bruce; and her brothers, Thomas "Butch" Lund and John Lund.A service is being held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA on Mon., Sept. 16th at 12:30 p.m.