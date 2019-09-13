JUDY ELAINE SANDERS
June 11, 1942 ˜ September 3, 2019
Judy Elaine Sanders, 77, passed away Sept. 3, 2019. She was born in Omaha, NE, then spent many years in Oregon before moving to Longview, WA.
Judy was a devoted partner to her spouse of 27 years, Jesus ”Jesse” Vilante. She was a fun loving spirit who enjoyed the beach, flowers, jewelry and all the other pretty things in life. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a warm caring heart.
Judy is survived by her spouse, Jesse Vilante; her children: Scott Brenden, Cynthia (Cindy) Brenden and Ann Rivers; her grandchildren: Kahla, April and Skye; her great-grandchildren: Lillyanna ”Lilly”, Anabella ”Bella”, Leum, Marcus and Bruce; and her brothers, Thomas ”Butch” Lund and John Lund.
Judy will be missed by so many people.
Rest in peace mom.
A service is being held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA on Mon., Sept. 16th at 12:30 p.m.
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 13, 2019